New COVID-19 Requirement: All Air Travelers Must Wear Non-Medical Masks, Says Canada

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, governments have begun to implement different measures to prevent further infections through foreign travelers. According to a report on Yahoo Style, the Canadian Federal Government will be implementing a new COVID-19 requirement for all air passengers to wear non-medical masks before they can enter Canada. The new rule will begin on April 20.

The Canadian Federal Government is currently rolling out new rules that will require all air travelers to wear face masks that will cover their nose and mouth at all times while in transit. Marc Garneau, the transport minister, announced on Friday, April 17, that a package of new measures will require air passengers flying into Canada to wear masks at all Canadian screening checkpoints if a 2-meter distance is not possible due to the number of people.

The passengers must wear masks whenever they cannot practice physical distancing or when they are ordered to do so by airline staff or a public health official.

The new rule will require air travelers, arriving at or departing from Canada, to show that they have non-medical masks or any face-covering during the boarding process. If they can’t comply with the regulation, they will not be allowed to continue their flight going to or departing from Canada.

“If you need to travel, wearing a face-covering is an additional measure you can take to protect others around you, especially in situations where physical distancing guidelines cannot be maintained,” said Marc Garneau in a report on the Government of Canada’s website.

According to the previous report of Yahoo Style, the new guidelines also require people who are traveling by ship, train, boat, or automotive vehicle to voluntarily wear non-medical masks if they cannot practice social distancing.

However, children under the age of two and some people with disabilities are exempted from the new rules.

On the other hand, passengers who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus will not be allowed to board any aircraft even though they are wearing non-medical masks. Previously, Canadians were not being required to wear non-medical masks since physical distancing was maintained and was seen as sufficient measure to prevent further infections from the coronavirus.

According to the report, Canada said that in addition to the new measures, airlines are now making N95 masks, single-use gowns and gloves available to flight staff. They are also providing all their flight attendants with sterile wipes and hand sanitizer. There have also been several changes to their onboard service.

Meanwhile, North American Airlines has replaced its regular beverage service with bottled water, and food is no longer being served. The airline’s international flights will also be limited to only bottled water on their beverage service, but pre-packaged meals will still be provided to passengers.

