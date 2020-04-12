New details of Reddit’s much-speculated crypto points system have emerged

Further details about Reddit’s much-speculated “Community Points” system, which is to be based on the Ethereum blockchain (ETH), have become known. The apparent functioning of the system is explained in a video that was recorded on the social network.

If the video turns out to be real, it confirms that Reddit wants to introduce a point system based on a cryptocurrency.

Video reveals alleged details about the crypto points system

The community points are shown in the video as “a tool that shares in a subreddit [Unterforum] securitized ”.

Users can collect these points by “actively participating in a sub-forum”, ie by posting entries and comments. The crypto points are therefore a reward for participating in the social network.

As the video goes on to say, the community points are based on the ERC-20 standard, which in turn is based on the Ethereum blockchain:

“The community points are completely owned by the users who own them. They are located on the Ethereum blockchain, which is why they are subject to the corresponding property rights. Even Reddit cannot claim it. ”

Community points have certain functions

The community points will be available in those subreddits, i.e. sub-forums of Reddit, that want to participate in the point system. Each subreddit can assign its own name to the points.

Furthermore, the Reddit points should bring with them a number of functions that enable users to acquire premium memberships or to participate in decision-making processes by means of voting rights. The social network also encourages its sub-forums to find their own application areas for the crypto tokens:

“As a currency unit for participation, the points can be used by different communities in different ways. Over time, the individual communities will find their own ways that are tailored to the needs of their users. “

The document shown in the video, from which the relevant information about the points system is derived, also contains a category for “donations and transactions”, which suggests that microtransactions with the points may also be possible.

Crypto tokens with combustion mechanism

Points that are used to acquire a premium membership are “burned”, which in turn means that “the value of each point of the other users increases”.

Premium memberships offer users certain functions and bonuses within a sub-forum, including special emojis or avatars.

These special memberships can also be purchased at Reddit for money, whereby the social network in turn “burns” some of its own crypto points to balance the system.

The quantity in circulation is designed to be deflationary

Additional community points are to be awarded every month, depending on the participation of the users in the individual sub-forums. These points can then be redeemed via the Ethereum blockchain.

Half of all points that a subreddit receives are distributed to the most active users, 10% are given to moderators and the remaining 40% are made available to Reddit and “the entire Reddit community”.

When the points system was introduced, 50 million points were to be awarded to existing Reddit users, depending on how much karma, the platform’s previous reward system, had collected in the individual sub-forums.

Another 50 million points are to be awarded to users in the introductory year. In the following years, Reddit only wants to make the circulation quantity deflationary, which means that fewer and fewer points are issued until an upper limit of 250 million points is reached.

Half of all burned tokens will be put back into circulation every month, and this number will also have an upper limit.