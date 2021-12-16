New doubts about the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been added to the mix of oil.

Oil is mixed with new doubts about the COVID-19 omicron variant’s impact.

With uncertainty about the severity of the new variant and the efficacy of vaccines, the oil market is becoming cautious.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Tuesday, oil prices were mixed as doubts arose about the impact of the new COVID-19 omicron variant on global economic recovery and fuel demand.

At 0705 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)74.68 per barrel, up 0.39 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)74.39 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)71.25 per barrel, down 0.06 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)71.29.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at least one patient infected with the COVID-19 omicron variant has died in the United Kingdom.

Due to an increase in cases of the omicron variant, the UK raised its COVID-19 alert level from Level 3 to Level 4 – its second-highest level – on Sunday.

“A COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high, and direct COVID-19 pressure on health care services is widespread, substantial, or rising,” according to government guidance.

China, the world’s largest oil importer, also reported the first case of omicron.

Uncertainties about the severity of the COVID-19 omicron variant have put downward pressure on oil prices.

Early evidence suggests that the omicron strain is more transmissible than the delta strain, reduces vaccine efficacy, but causes less severe symptoms, according to the World Health Organization.

“While preliminary findings from South Africa suggest it may be less severe than delta, and all cases reported in the EUEEA so far have been mild or asymptomatic,” the WHO said.

However, one of BioNTech’s two Turkish-German co-founders, Ozlem Tureci, told a press conference on Dec.

preliminary laboratory studies showed that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the coronavirus’s omicron variant.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kept its global oil demand forecasts for 2021 and 2022 unchanged in the wake of the omicron outbreak.

“As the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges, the impact of the new omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived.”

This is in addition to both countries’ stable economic outlooks.

