New editorial line-up to lead TheJournal.ie into exciting new phase

IN 2020, THEJOURNAL.IE will celebrate 10 years of delivering timely, impartial and fresh news to Irish digital consumers – and it has a new editorial line-up to lead it into its next decade.

Susan Daly, who became Editor of TheJournal.ie in mid-2011, has moved to a newly-created role of Managing Editor across Journal Media, leading strategy and innovation across the company’s key publications, including TheJournal.ie, The42, Fora, and new investigative platform Noteworthy.ie. Before directing the team that grew TheJournal.ie from digital start-up to market leader, she worked as a news editor in national newspapers and is a graduate of the Sulzberger Leadership Program at Columbia University, New York.



The newly appointed Editor of TheJournal.ie is Sinéad O’Carroll. She has worked at TheJournal.ie for the past eight years, and became News Editor in 2013. Previously, she worked in MVP Publications in New York City and Whitespace Publishing in Dublin. She is also a regular presenter and contributor across a range of national television and radio news, current affairs and sports programmes.

Our Deputy Editor is Christine Bohan, who has been at TheJournal.ie since 2011 and works on breaking news, audience development, factchecks and podcasts. Christine has worked at The Guardian, the Irish Times and the Sunday Tribune and is an occasional lecturer in journalism at Dublin City University.

Daragh Brophy has been appointed News Editor at TheJournal.ie. He has been with the publication since 2013 and previously served as an Assistant News Editor. He started his career in radio – initially with 98FM in 2005, and over the following eight years went on to work with Independent Network News and as a newsreader and reporter with Q102.

Aoife Barry is Assistant News Editor. Formerly a reporter for the Kildare Nationalist, Evening Echo and Sligo Weekender, and currently a contributor to shows on RTÉ, Newstalk and Today FM, she has been with TheJournal.ie since 2011 and has 13 years experience in journalism across digital, print, TV and radio.

To complete the editorial team, Laura Byrne, formerly of Storyful news agency, joins TheJournal.ie as Assistant News Editor with responsibility for the Voices column. She brings a wealth of experience of social media verification, as well as podcasting and broadcast experience, having also worked for several years with Today FM as a news reporter and presenter.

Main source of online news

“TheJournal.ie has grown at a phenomenal pace in its first nine years of existence, both in audience and the strength of its journalistic output,” said Journal Media Managing Editor Susan Daly.

“From our early years as a disruptive force on the digital landscape, moving to becoming a main source of online news in Ireland, we have firmly established ourselves as a trusted brand for the Irish news consumer.

“This new and refreshed editorial team is primed to continue the innovation that our audience expects from TheJournal.ie, finding new and impactful ways to tell the stories that deserve to be heard and which matter to our users.”

Sinéad O’Carroll, Editor of TheJournal.ie, “From delivering breaking news to providing deep analysis and context, we will continue to provide our users with vital information and stories that they can trust in ways that they want to consume them – at a time when it could not be more important.

“Our Factcheck and Explainer projects, bolstered by our new podcasts, are critical products for our loyal users and we look forward to adding to that offering.”