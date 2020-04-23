New Grit X Outdoor Watch Will Keep You Fit; Polar Will Track Your Workout

As more people stay indoors in light of the coronavirus pandemic, many have begun the habit of starting indoor exercise routines to stay healthy and keep their spirits up. And while nothing can compare to exercising outdoors, new devices such as smartwatches can help keep track of your progress and keep you motivated–even if others around you are not. According to The Verge’s latest report, Polar has released its latest fitness smartwatch called the Grit X which can be used for outdoor activities.

The said claims that its new Grit X outdoor watch is the ultimate smartwatch, taking every feature of its 2018 Vantage lineup of smartwatches and adding new features to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts maximize their workouts. How can this be effective for home-workout routines?

One of the new features of Grit X is called “Hill Splitter,” which is helpful for those who are into hiking. This new utility will keep track of how many ascents and descents the person has taken during their walk, run, hike or any activity with an incline. This can give an individual a fun way to track their performance if basing their workout on distance metrics doesn’t motivate them to level up their game anymore.

Another new feature of the device is called “FuelWise.” According to the report, staying hydrated and fueled-up is a crucial factor if a person wants to achieve their fitness goals. The new feature will remind an individual to take a food and water break during their workout. It can be set manually to alert the person to fuel up anytime the watch thinks it is best to do so. FuelWise can also automatically identify the best time to remind a person to take their needed nutrition.

Grit X can withstand extreme temperatures, drops, and humidity which was certified by the Military Grade Drop Test Standard or MIL-STD-810G. The outdoor smartwatch has turn-by-turn GPS in its system which allows Grit X to deliver continuous use of the navigation mode up to 40 hours.

The wired-based heart rate monitor of Grit X can also be used continuously for the same timespan. The outdoor smartwatch also has up to 100 hours of life if the power-saving feature is utilized properly, the company claims. Grit X can deliver updates on the weather to help an individual adjust their workout according to weather conditions. Will this be your new exercise companion?

Grit X is currently available for $429.95 through Polar’s website.