New mortgage stimulus programs are now accepting applications, with loans ranging from $20,000 to $80,000.

A FEW STATES have begun to accept applications for new mortgage stimulus programs, allowing struggling homeowners to apply.

If you qualify for assistance, you may receive up to (dollar)80,000 per household.

The American Rescue Plan Act allocated stimulus funds to states for the purpose of assisting homeowners who are facing foreclosure.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) is a federal program that provides nearly $10 billion to states, the District of Columbia, and other US territories.

Each state receives a minimum of (dollar)50 million.

The funding has been applied for by all states and eligible territories, and they are now in the process of putting their plans in place.

The homeowner assistance fund is administered by the majority of states’ housing finance agencies (HFAs).

The funds can be used to help with mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, utility bills, and other expenses.

The fund is for those who have struggled financially since the pandemic first struck the United States.

If you had financial difficulties after January 21, 2020, as well as hardship that started before but continued after that date, you may be eligible.

Incomes must be less than 150 percent of the area median income or 100 percent of the national median income, whichever is greater.

In addition, the homeowner’s mortgage balance cannot exceed (dollar)548,250.

The National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA) has created an interactive map that shows what’s available in each state for homeowners.

The following states, as well as Puerto Rico, have started taking applications statewide, according to the map.

Meanwhile, more states are using the funds to establish pilot mortgage assistance programs so they can begin assisting homeowners sooner.

Along with the District of Colombia, these are:

The remaining states have either preliminary information or more information is “coming soon.”

If you live in one of those states, you should either contact your local government or wait until more information is available.

Many states will begin with an initial screening process in which you will be asked a series of questions to determine whether you meet the basic eligibility requirements.

Some of the questions include whether you own your home and whether the state in which you’re applying for assistance is your primary residence.

You can also expect to be asked if you have experienced financial hardship as a result of the pandemic after January 21, 2020.

It’s best to apply sooner rather than later if you’re thinking about it.

Because applications are usually processed in the order in which they are received, and your state may not have…

