New payments of (dollar)500 or more will be made in at least ten states before Christmas, according to a surprise stimulus check update.

New payments of (dollar)500 or more are going out in at least ten states before Christmas, according to a surprise stimulus check update.

Residents in 14 states who meet the criteria could receive up to (dollar)2,000.

Many states have opted for a fourth stimulus check, with state and local governments deciding who gets it and how much.

The conditions for claiming bonus money this holiday season are outlined below.

You may be eligible for a one-time payment of (dollar)2,000 if you received unemployment benefits for a specific period of time and then returned to full-time work.

You must do the following in order to receive the payment:

You might be eligible for a Golden State Stimulus payment if you’re a California resident who filed your 2020 tax return by October 15.

Many direct deposits have already been made, with more paper checks expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

You’ll get (dollar)600 if you don’t have any children and make between (dollar)30,000 and (dollar)75,000 per year.

You will receive (dollar)1,100 if you have children and earn the same amount.

Connecticut’s Back to Work program, similar to Arizona’s, provides (dollar)1,000 to eligible residents who have returned to work.

The program started on May 30, 2021, and will end on December 31, 2021.

In this case, however, the requirements are more specific and are based on when residents filed for unemployment and the length of their claim.

Qualified teachers and principals in Florida who worked throughout the pandemic are eligible for bonus checks.

They are eligible for (dollar)1,000 in prize money.

Educators in Georgia can receive (dollar)1,000 in stimulus money in a similar move.

Some Idaho residents are eligible for a one-time tax refund.

(Dollar)248 is the average sum received.

Although the funds are not taxable in Idaho, they may be subject to federal taxes.

Individuals in Maryland who met the qualifications received (dollar)300, while those with children received (dollar)500.

Those who filed for the earned income tax credit in August received a state-wide stimulus.

A hazard payment of (dollar)500 may be available to eligible educators in Michigan.

You might be eligible for (dollar)1,086 if you’re a family of three living in New Hampshire.

Families who do not have a source of income may be eligible for the payment.

Families who were not eligible for assistance in August could apply starting on October 12th.

Low-income families can apply for a grant of around (dollar)750, which is the same amount as the August grant.

Ohio students have access to nearly $46 million in financial aid.

Oklahoma student teachers may be eligible for some of the (dollar)1 million in funding.

In 2021, Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation providing a (dollar)1,000 bonus to full-time public school employees.

