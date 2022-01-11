New Social Security ‘(dollar)1,657 checks’ will be sent out THIS WEEK in a huge cost of living boost, according to the Cola increase 2022 update.

New Social Security ‘(dollar)1,657 checks’ will be sent out THIS WEEK in a massive cost-of-living increase, according to the Cola increase 2022 update.

This month, around 70 million Americans will receive increased social security payments worth up to (dollar)1,657, with many expected to arrive this week.

Because of the new cost-of-living adjustment (Cola), retirees’ monthly checks will now average (dollar)1,565 per month, up 5.9% from 2021.

The increase went into effect on January 1 as the country’s inflation continues to hit new highs due to the supply chain crisis.

It’s the highest increase in a single year since 1982.

Retired workers’ spouses will see a (dollar)47 increase in their payments, bringing the average payment up to (dollar)841.

Employees with disabilities will save an average of (dollar)75 per month as their pay rises to (dollar)1,358 per month from (dollar)1,253.

When does Social Security Cola arrive on the exact date?

You can get your benefit information faster by going to the Social Security Administration’s message center, where you’ll need to create an account if you don’t already have one.

When will you receive your first Social Security COLA payment?

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the first payments will be distributed.

However, they will not be available to everyone.

Those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and the 10th of the month will be paid on January 12th.

However, if you were born between the 11th and the 20th of the month, your Social Security benefits will begin on January 19, 2022.

Finally, if you were born between the 21st and the 31st of the month, your benefits will be paid on January 26, 2022.

Where can I get information on benefits?

You can find out about your benefits by going to the Social Security Administration’s message center, where you’ll need to create an account if you don’t have one already.

COLA notices should have been mailed to retirees and disability beneficiaries by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

