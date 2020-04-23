New Streaming Service Will Offer $1000 to Lucky Person to Watch True Crime Documentaries for 24 Hours

True crime documentaries are becoming popular nowadays, with the prime example of Tiger King, which is now available on Netflix that follows the life of zookeeper, Joe Exotic, and the bizarre underworld of big cat breeding.

According to The Verge, Netflix has revealed that the mini true crime docuseries is one of the biggest shows of the streaming service, tying with Stranger Things‘ third season as one of the most viewed shows.

Netflix’s letter to its shareholders confirmed that the Tiger King had been watched by over 64 million households, making it a huge success, especially since it just arrived fairly recently.

With that, it’s not a surprise to know that thousands or even millions of people love watching true crime documentaries, and that’s what a new streaming service is holding onto as they wish to find the perfect true crime fan.

In a report by Fox 8 News, a new documentary streaming service known as MagellanTV is searching for that one person who can watch 24 hours of their documentaries.

The catch? They are willing to pay that lucky someone $1000 and a few extra rewards if they finish the task.

Although the streaming company wants the lucky true crime buff to finish several documentaries in just 24 hours, they are actually allotting 48 hours for the task to ensure the winner gets to sleep, eat, and take a breather in between docus.

Nevertheless, if it can be done within the original time permitted, the better.

Besides watching their list of documentaries, the winner is also expected to share their experience on their social media.

The ideal candidate MagellanTV is looking for is someone who is:

To entice true crime buffs, MagellanTV shared beforehand the documentaries the lucky winner will have to watch, as well as how long each documentary–and so far, there aren’t any series or miniseries on the list.

A few of the documentaries you’ll watch are:

For the lucky winner, besides a chance of watching what MagellanTV can offer and the $1000 reward money, they will also get a free one-year subscription to the streaming service as well as three 3-month memberships for their family or friends.

Those who want to apply can do so via the streaming service’s official website.

Besides filling up a form, candidates should also make their “case” in 12 to 100 words, or they can send a video convincing the company why they should be chosen.

It’s also essential to include the “level of true-crime-obsession” as well as the social media platforms you are active in.

This is open for U.S. citizens only.

