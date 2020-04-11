New York Deaths Dip; Gilead Drug shows promise: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) –

The new corona virus has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide. New York, which remains the epicenter of the United States, saw a slight drop in deaths after three record days.

A Gilead drug was promising for treating patients with severe infections. France reported four deaths in patients who consumed experimental drugs, including one that was advertised by President Donald Trump.

Italy extended its block until May and ignored the business reasons. Britain had the most deaths in one day. Canada says business can reopen in the summer if restrictions remain in place.

Key developments

Coronavirus Tracker: Global Cases 1.65 million; 101,000 deaths

Drug shows promise in early analysis (5:30 p.m. NY)

An experimental drug from Gilead Sciences Inc. for patients with severe Covid-19 infections showed promise in an early analysis and raised preliminary hopes that the first treatment could be in sight.

The New England Journal of Medicine report tracked 53 people in the U.S., Europe, and Canada who needed breathing support – half with mechanical ventilation and four with a cardiopulmonary bypass machine. All received remdesivir for up to 10 days as part of a program that allows people to use unauthorized medication when no other options are available.

68% of the patients improved within 18 days, whereby 17 of the 30 patients with mechanical ventilation were able to leave the device. Almost half of the patients examined were finally discharged, while 13% died.

“We cannot draw definitive conclusions from this data, but observations of this group of hospitalized patients who have received remdesivir are hopeful,” lead author Jonathan Grein, director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, said in a statement by Gilead, who provided the drug and helped analyze the results.

NIH Begins Study to Measure Virus Spread (5:20 PM in New York)

The U.S. National Institutes of Health plans to test 10,000 Americans for the presence of antibodies without a history or symptoms of the coronavirus, a sign that they may have been accidentally infected. Unlike the nasal swabs currently used to diagnose sick people, an antibody test may show signs of an earlier infection.

“This study will give us a clearer picture of the true extent of the Covid-19 pandemic,” by measuring people who may have had no or mild symptoms or who have not been tested during their illness, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, said in a press release.

The agency will collect volunteer samples from blood collection kits at home and at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

U.S. funding for WHO through Trump (4:55 p.m., NY)

President Donald Trump said he could “hold” funding from the World Health Organization, suggesting that the United States’ contribution to an agency criticized by its political allies for trusting China too much in the outbreak of the corona virus will be cut could.

“We’re giving them about $ 500 million a year and we’ll be talking about this topic next week,” Trump said at a press conference. “We will have a lot to say about it. We will keep it.”

Some Trump allies said WHO had accepted Chinese claims about the disease after it first surfaced last year. Trump said the United Nations organization was “very focused on China” and he didn’t think it was “fair to the American people”.

L.A. County Extends Restrictions (4:40 p.m., NY)

Los Angeles County extended its order to keep people at home for another two weeks until May 15 as cases increase and the virus spreads throughout the community.

The county reported 18 new deaths, with 241 and 475 new cases, increasing the total to 8,430, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Health, in a briefing. The order, which was imposed more than three weeks ago, resulted in the closure of non-essential businesses, restricted access to beaches and parks, and other restrictions to keep residents at home.

“Because people follow the guidelines, we’ve actually seen what we can confirm is flattening the curve in a way that actually saves lives,” she said.

