New York Deaths Dip; Gilead Drug shows promise: Virus Update

The new corona virus has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide. New York, which remains the epicenter of the United States, saw a slight drop in deaths after three record days.
A Gilead drug was promising for treating patients with severe infections. France reported four deaths in patients who consumed experimental drugs, including one that was advertised by President Donald Trump.
Italy extended its block until May and ignored the business reasons. Britain had the most deaths in one day. Canada says business can reopen in the summer if restrictions remain in place.
Key developments
Coronavirus Tracker: Global Cases 1.65 million; 101,000Apple deaths, Google plans to expand “No Sail Order” contact tracking phone app for cruise ships; Boeing could cut jobs; potential coronavirus drugs could only cost $ 1, a study says Americans worship from the parking lot. OnlineNIH plans antibody tests to map the spread
Drug shows promise in early analysis (5:30 p.m. NY)
An experimental drug from Gilead Sciences Inc. for patients with severe Covid-19 infections showed promise in an early analysis and raised preliminary hopes that the first treatment could be in sight.
The New England Journal of Medicine report tracked 53 people in the U.S., Europe, and Canada who needed breathing support – half with mechanical ventilation and four with a cardiopulmonary bypass machine. All received remdesivir for up to 10 days as part of a program that allows people to use unauthorized medication when no other options are available.
68% of the patients improved within 18 days, whereby 17 of the 30 patients with mechanical ventilation were able to leave the device. Almost half of the patients examined were finally discharged, while 13% died.
“We cannot draw definitive conclusions from this data, but observations of this group of hospitalized patients who have received remdesivir are hopeful,” lead author Jonathan Grein, director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, said in a statement by Gilead, who provided the drug and helped analyze the results.
NIH Begins Study to Measure Virus Spread (5:20 PM in New York)
The U.S. National Institutes of Health plans to test 10,000 Americans for the presence of antibodies without a history or symptoms of the coronavirus, a sign that they may have been accidentally infected. Unlike the nasal swabs currently used to diagnose sick people, an antibody test may show signs of an earlier infection.
“This study will give us a clearer picture of the true extent of the Covid-19 pandemic,” by measuring people who may have had no or mild symptoms or who have not been tested during their illness, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, said in a press release.
The agency will collect volunteer samples from blood collection kits at home and at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
U.S. funding for WHO through Trump (4:55 p.m., NY)
President Donald Trump said he could “hold” funding from the World Health Organization, suggesting that the United States’ contribution to an agency criticized by its political allies for trusting China too much in the outbreak of the corona virus will be cut could.
“We’re giving them about $ 500 million a year and we’ll be talking about this topic next week,” Trump said at a press conference. “We will have a lot to say about it. We will keep it.”
Some Trump allies said WHO had accepted Chinese claims about the disease after it first surfaced last year. Trump said the United Nations organization was “very focused on China” and he didn’t think it was “fair to the American people”.
L.A. County Extends Restrictions (4:40 p.m., NY)
Los Angeles County extended its order to keep people at home for another two weeks until May 15 as cases increase and the virus spreads throughout the community.
The county reported 18 new deaths, with 241 and 475 new cases, increasing the total to 8,430, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Health, in a briefing. The order, which was imposed more than three weeks ago, resulted in the closure of non-essential businesses, restricted access to beaches and parks, and other restrictions to keep residents at home.
“Because people follow the guidelines, we’ve actually seen what we can confirm is flattening the curve in a way that actually saves lives,” she said.
US deaths rise; N.Y. easy (4 p.m. NY)
US cases were Friday at 486,994, according to Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The increase in national cases was below the average daily increase of 10% in the past week. The deaths in the US reached 18,022 out of 15,938 per day.
In New York, the number of deaths fell slightly to 777 on Friday, a number that remains grimly high after three consecutive days of record deaths, said Governor Andrew Cuomo. The total death toll in New York reached 7,844, he said. Cuomo said Friday’s number shows a high, but apparently steady, number of deaths. For the first time, he also reported a dramatic decrease in the number of intensive care units.
In New Jersey, the huge daily infection increases in Bergen County, where the state has the most cases, are slowing, another big sign that the curve is flattening, said Governor Phil Murphy. Infections in Bergen now double every seven days or longer.
California added 49 deaths as signs in ICU patients increased by 1.1% to 1,145 the previous day’s decline, Governor Gavin Newsom said. The number of deaths rose to 541, Newsom said. The single-digit increase in the intensive care unit was an encouraging sign, he said.
Elsewhere:
Michigan reported most deaths in a single day, increasing the total number of deaths to 1,281, ranking third behind New York and New Jersey. “We’re not out of the woods yet,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted when she announced the deaths. Louisiana reported an increase in 53 deaths, bringing the total to 755 while the total number of cases increased by 968 to 19,251. More than 2,000 Louisians in the hospital. The state’s epicenter remains the New Orleans area.
Trump meets Airline Executives (3:50 p.m. in New York)
President Trump said he will meet leading aviation companies, including Boeing Co., over the weekend as they face a dramatic loss of revenue due to the pandemic.
“We have a great plan for the airlines – we need to keep the airlines going,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Friday. “We can’t let anything happen to Boeing.”
Canada’s best case shows summer return (2.35 p.m. NY)
Canada may be able to loosen locks and keep some sectors working until summer if the nation meets the strict restrictions currently in place, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
The nation is in the “first and worst phase” of the outbreak, and models show that, at best, it could emerge relatively quickly if people adhere to social distance measures, Trudeau said at a press conference in Ottawa.
Trudeau tempered expectations: “We will not return to the normal state that we had before, at least until we have developed a vaccine against the virus – that is the reality.” A vaccine could take anywhere from six months to a year and a half, he said.
Evidence of UK limit removal missing (2:40 p.m., NY)
The UK still lacks the evidence needed to relax the restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Matt Hancock said.
When Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins his recovery from the illness in a hospital, officials are working on a strategy to end the blocking measures, but the outbreak has not yet reached the point where curbs can be removed. The government’s emergency committee will review the restrictions next week.
The death toll increased another 980 – the highest total daily – and rose to 8,958 in data released on Friday.
Apple, Google in the Joint Covid Deal (2:30 p.m. in New York)
Apple Inc. and Google have launched a rare partnership to add technology to their smartphone platforms later this year that will notify users when they get in touch with someone using Covid-19. Users would have to sign up for the service.
Competitors said that they would incorporate the technology into their operating systems in two steps. In mid-May, companies will add iPhones and Android phones the ability to share anonymous information about apps operated by health authorities. In the coming months, both companies will add the technology to their operating systems to make the software work without downloading an app.
Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android systems have about 3 billion users.
France dies below 13,000 (2:00 p.m. in New York)
France reported 987 new coronavirus deaths and an increase in new infections on Friday, while the number of intensive care patients declined for a second day.
The total number of deaths rose to 13,197, Health Director Jerome Salomon said at a briefing. The infections reported rose by 7,120 to 124,869 after rising by 4,799 on Thursday. France began taking partial data from nursing homes this month after failing to adequately report the severity of the outbreak in the previous weeks.
France Reports Drug Heart Attacks (12:30 p.m. in New York)
The French authorities reported 43 cases of heart disease related to the use of hydroxychloroquine, while interest in the malaria drug for the treatment of coronavirus cases increased. The United States has up to 29 million doses in stock, and President Donald Trump is promoting the drug as a possible game changer.
French drug safety agency ANSM said four of the patients had died in incidents since March 27, while a total of 82 serious side effects were found in experimental treatments divided between hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir ritonavir.
