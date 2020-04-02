New York Fed to inject 150 bln USD daily into financial market over COVID-19

The New York Federal Reserve Bank will raise the amount of money it offers to banks for short-term funding to at least 150 billion U.S. dollars since Monday, as concerns over COVID-19 continued to cloud the global financial markets.

“Beginning today & through Mar 12, 2020, we will increase the amount offered in daily overnight repos from at least $100B to at least $150B. We will also increase the amount offered in the 2-week term repos on Mar 10, 2020 & Mar 12, 2020 from at least $20B to at least $45B,” the New York Fed said Monday on Twitter.