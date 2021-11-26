New York lottery winners split the (dollar)83MILLION jackpot before 11262021 Mega Millions and Powerball.

New York lottery winners split the (dollar)83MILLION jackpot before the 11262021 Mega Millions and Powerball draws.

The winning numbers for the (dollar)224 million Powerball jackpot were drawn tonight, Wednesday, November 24.

Numbers 10, 16, 32, 63, and 65 are the winning numbers.

The Red Powerball has a value of 17 while the Power Play has a value of 2X.

The announcement comes ahead of the Mega Millions drawing on November 26.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the 1123rd drawing were 7, 24, 54, 57, and 58.

A MegaBall of 6 and a MegaPlier of 3x were drawn in the lottery drawing.

Prior to Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot had risen to (dollar)83 million.

On Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions draws are held.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET, the Powerball lottery numbers are drawn.

CONTINUED PROTECTION OF ANONYMITY

Another effective way to conceal your identity is to purchase a lottery ticket in a state where winners are not required to come forward.

It is also possible to remain anonymous by deleting social media accounts, changing phone numbers, or changing addresses.

CAN YOU KEEP YOUR IDENTITY AFTER WINNING THE LOTTERY?

There are several ways to claim a lottery prize while remaining anonymous.

To avoid having your identity revealed if you win the lottery, one option is to not tell anyone or to not change much about your lifestyle.

WHO WAS THE ALL-TIME BIGGEST LOTTERY WINNER?

Gloria C Mackenzie won the (dollar)590 million Powerball jackpot in 2013.

The 84-year-old earned around (dollar)278 million after taxes, according to Jacksonville.com.

The Zephyrhills, Florida resident is still the all-time lottery winner.

DO I HAVE A BETTER CHANCE OF Winning POWERBALL OR MEGA MILLIONS?

The Powerball has a one in 292 million chance of winning.

Mega Millions has a slightly lower probability of winning: 1 in 302.6 million.

MEGA MILLIONS: HOW DO THEY WORK?

For (dollar)2.00, players can pick six numbers, according to the Mega Millions website.

The first pool yields five numbers ranging from one to seventy.

The gold Mega Ball is represented by the last number between 1 and 25.

You must match all six numbers to win the jackpot.

FOR MEGA MILLIONS, THERE ARE 302 MILLION DIFFERENT NUMBER COMBINATIONS.

At (dollar)2 per ticket, you’d likely spend more than the jackpot is worth if you played every possible Mega Millions number combination.

To play all 302 million number combinations, you’d have to spend (dollar)604 million.

HOW TO GUARANTEE THAT YOU WILL NEVER MISS OUT ON A PRIZE

Place your lottery tickets in a safe and secure location after you’ve purchased them.

Many people keep them on their refrigerators or display them in plain sight as a reminder to check for winning…

