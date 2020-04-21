New Yorkers Can Now Exchange Vows Via Zoom; Gov. Cuomo Issues Order For Marriage Licenses

Even a deadly pandemic can’t stop true love from spreading. The state of New York will now allow New York couples to get married through the teleconferencing application Zoom. According to a report from The Verge, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state can now issue marriage licenses remotely, and will also allow clerks to conduct marriage ceremonies over video conferences since New York’s marriage bureaus have been closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday, April 18, that there will be a new executive order that will allow New York citizens to exchange vows via video call to circumvent social distancing measures.

The governor stated that it is not much, but at least it is something pleasant to do while things are getting rough during the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to the report, Governor Cuomo confirmed his plan on his latest tweet: “I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference,” Cuomo posted on his official Twitter account.

It was also stated that Zoom was specifically mentioned by the governor about the new rule. “There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage… You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no,” he said on the report of CBS New York.

According to BBC News’ latest report, the decision was made after New York state extended its lockdown measures until May 15, 2020. According to the report, more than 13,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in New York alone.

The report reiterated that some people questioned the executive order, asking why would they choose to have their marriage via video conference if their families and friends can’t join them. The New York governor was criticized for not prioritizing other decisions.

However, other people pointed out that the marriage practices which will be done virtually will offer couples practical benefits, such as sharing health insurance during the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

Some people have already gotten married through Zoom and turned to online celebrations to mark their special day. However, the wedding ceremonies will not be legally bound unless the weddings have been arranged in advance allow both venues and officiants to be available despite the lockdown.

