News | Auto penalty: a new scale from Sunday

A new penalty scale for the purchase of the most polluting vehicles comes into force on Sunday in France, with a ceiling of 20,000 euros for those emitting more than 212 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

According to the implementing decree, published Friday in the official journal, the penalty will now be triggered from 138 grams of CO2, and not 110 grams as expected before.

It will start at 50 euros, and can go up to 20,000 euros for cars emitting more than 212 grams of CO2 per kilometer (against 184 grams previously).

“The use of this new procedure will allow account to be taken of the characteristics specific to each vehicle, rather than the generic characteristics of the type to which it belongs”, specifies the decree, published by the Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition.

“This certificate will initially concern passenger vehicles covered by the new registration system”, according to the text. France has implemented taxes that penalize large vehicles. The government had notably raised on January 1 the ceiling of the penalty, which previously did not exceed 12,500 euros.