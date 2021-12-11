NEWS on cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin and Shiba Inu are both flat after a rough week, but Quant is up.

Bitcoin and Shiba Inu price NEWS – After a difficult week, Bitcoin and Shiba Inu are flat, but Quant is up.

After hitting a record high of over (dollar)69,000 in November, the price of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, is now trading at (dollar)48,617.40.

Shiba Inu, on the other hand, has dropped 1.74 percent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinbase.

Quant, on the other hand, is up 16.78% in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, Democratic Representative Brad Sherman of California stated at a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on cryptocurrencies that “crypto is the number one threat to cryptocurrency.”

“Bitcoin may be displaced by Ether, which may be displaced by Doge, which may be displaced by Hamster Coin,” he continued, before adding, “And then there’s Cobra Coin.”

What might Mongoose Coin be able to do to [Cobra Coin]?”

Several Mongoose Coins have been released since then, according to Decrypt.

Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, which means that their values can swing dramatically without warning, as evidenced by the recent plunge.

What exactly are altcoins?

Alternative coin, or altcoin, is a type of virtual currency that uses the blockchain to ensure secure transactions.

There are over 900 different altcoins available. Altcoin is a category of cryptocurrency rather than a currency.

Predictions for the price of Crypto.com coins

According to CoinMarketCap, the Crypto.com Coin cryptocurrency hit a new high on November 15, reaching (dollar)0.52 at its peak.

In comparison, it was only (dollar)0.05966 on January 1st of this year.

The value of the Crypto.com token has risen as a result of a number of factors.

For example, in 2021, it has signed sponsorship deals with the UFC, Formula One Racing, and Matt Damon’s Water.org.

The Staples Center, which is home to the Lakers and Clippers, will be renamed Crypto.com Arena beginning in December.

Although it is unclear whether the Crypto.Com Coin will continue to rise in value, many crypto enthusiasts have made predictions.

According to Wallet Investor, the token will be worth (dollar)0.538 in one year and (dollar)0.8023 in five years.

Meanwhile, Digital Coin Price has forecasted a price of (dollar)0.7036, (dollar)0.9636 in 2023, and (dollar)2.09 in 2028.

Crypto.com was founded by who?

Kris Marszlek, the Chief Executive of Crypto.com, has been based in Hong Kong since June 2016.

Bobby Bao is the managing director of Crypto.com, which was previously known as Monaco.

According to topionetwork.com, Gary Or is another co-founder and the head of technology at Foris, a universal money app.

Rafael Melo, the other co-founder, is…

