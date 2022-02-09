Next month, 500,000 Americans will receive (dollar)500 checks – are you one of them?

Are you one of the 500,000 Americans who will receive (dollar)500 checks next month?

The bonus payments will go to low-wage essential workers in Massachusetts.

The payments are made as part of the Covid-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program, according to Governor Charlie Baker.

It’s part of a $4 billion bailout plan signed by the governor in December 2021.

At least (dollar)460 million has been set aside to assist those who served communities during the early stages of the pandemic.

The total value of this round of payments is (dollar)250 million dollars.

The payments come at a time when many Americans are struggling to make ends meet due to rising costs of living.

Payments will begin to be mailed out at the end of March.

A household income of less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL) is required to be considered an essential worker.

State tax returns for 2020 will determine the first round of payments.

A single worker without dependents earning less than (dollar)38,280 would be eligible.

If a family of four’s total income does not exceed (dollar)78,600, they will receive a check.

The following are the criteria for eligibility:

The first round of payments will not be available to people who received unemployment benefits in 2020.

Employees of the Commonwealth’s executive branch who have received or will receive a one-time payment from the state as their employer are ineligible.

At a later date, a second round of checks will be announced.

We explain whether or not Social Security recipients will be eligible for a fourth stimulus payment.

In addition, each state will receive universal basic income payments.

