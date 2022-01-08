Next month, Bed Bath and Beyond will close stores in 19 states – see the full list here.

Bed Bath and Beyond will close stores in 19 states next month – see the complete list here.

BED Bath and Beyond is closing 37 locations in 19 states over the next month.

The store closures are said to be part of a 200-store closure plan that was previously announced.

The 37 stores will close by the end of February, but the retailer hasn’t said how the closures will affect employees or whether job losses will occur.

Stores are currently having closing sales with discounts on every product for shoppers who want to get a good deal.

You’ll have to act quickly, as items are likely to be available only while supplies last, but don’t forget to shop around because there may be better deals available elsewhere.

Bed Bath and Beyond reported widening losses yesterday as supply chain issues stifled sales.

It has struggled to get products on shelves in recent months due to supply chain backups, according to the company.

According to chief executive Mark Tritton, these issues had a (dollar)100 million impact on the quarter and an even bigger impact in December.

The following are the stores that will close by the end of the month.

The closing date for Bed Bath and Beyond has yet to be announced.

“While closing a store is always a difficult decision, Bed Bath and Beyond looks forward to serving customers at other stores,” a spokesperson for the retailer told Fox Business.

Bed Bath and Beyond will close 40 stores by 2020.

CVS Pharmacy, on the other hand, announced plans to close 900 stores over the next three years in November 2021.

It came after CVS announced plans to hire 25,000 retail employees, as well as pharmacists and nurses, in September.

