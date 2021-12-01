Next month, five changes to Social Security will take effect, including an increase in payments for retirees and disabled Americans.

Next month, five Social Security changes will take effect, including a payment increase for retirees and disabled Americans.

SOCIAL SECURITY claimants can expect a number of changes to their benefits, including a payment increase, beginning next month.

70 million Americans rely on Social Security benefits, whether they are elderly or disabled.

The benefits are received by nearly nine out of ten people aged 65 and up, and they account for about a third of the elderly’s income.

We’ve compiled a list of changes that will take effect on January 1, 2022.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced in October that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will rise by 5.9% in January.

It means that a retired worker’s monthly check will increase by (dollar)92 in 2022, from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657.

In the meantime, a typical couple’s benefits will increase by (dollar)154 per month, from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

Social Security claimants are usually notified of their new benefit amount by mail beginning in early December.

When inflation rises, recipients are given a COLA, and prices rose by 5.4 percent in the 12 months ending in September.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) also benefits from the 5.9% COLA increase.

In fact, the average monthly benefit for disabled workers will increase by (dollar)76, rising from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358.

SSDI is designed to help people who are disabled and can no longer work in the same capacity as before.

The benefit is designed to replace a portion of a qualifying employee’s salary.

Depending on how much you earn while collecting Social Security benefits, your benefits may be reduced.

If you earn more than (dollar)18,960 in 2021 and are under the full retirement age, the SSA will deduct (dollar)1 for every (dollar)2 you earn over the limit.

This threshold will rise to (dollar)19,560 starting in 2022.

You’ll be able to earn (dollar)51,960 in 2022 if you reach full retirement age, up from (dollar)50,520 in 2021.

In that case, (dollar)1 is deducted for every (dollar)3 earned above that limit.

Your full retirement age is 67 if you were born in 1960 or later.

It’s 66 and a specific number of months for others.

To be eligible for Social Security benefits, you must have worked for at least 40 years and earned at least 40 credits.

This is limited to four times per year.

Each year, the cost of obtaining a single credit rises slightly, rising from (dollar)1,470 in 2021 to (dollar)1,510 in 2022, a (dollar)40 increase.

In the meantime, the number of credits required for disability is determined by your age at the time of your disability.

In addition to the COLA…

