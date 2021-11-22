Next month, Hulu will increase live TV prices by up to (dollar)60 per year – how can you save money?

Subscriptions to HULU live TV are about to get more expensive, but there are still some ways to get around it.

According to an announcement by the video streaming giant, the cost of Hulu live TV will increase by (dollar)5 per month, or (dollar)60 annually, starting December 21.

That means the ad-supported Hulu Live TV package will cost (dollar)69.99 per month.

Hulu live TV will cost (dollar)75.99 per month without advertisements.

The bad news is that’s all there is to it.

The good news is that Hulu subscribers will now have access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as part of their subscription.

If you have both or either of these subscriptions, they will be combined into the live TV package.

That assumes, of course, that you also have the live TV package.

You would save money in that scenario.

ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, respectively, cost (dollar)6.99 and (dollar)7.99 per month.

This would result in a year-over-year savings of nearly (dollar)180.

Many people are still unhappy about this, and some have threatened to cancel their social media subscriptions as a result.

“They’re getting worse than cable companies were in their day,” one Twitter user lamented.

“Price gouging and escalating costs.”

“I’ll be dropping them as soon as possible.”

“Just got an email about ANOTHER price increase from @hulu,” another user tweeted.

“Like seriously, this is the third price increase since I signed up for Hulu Live about two years ago,” she says.

Hulu declined to comment when contacted by The Sun.

Hulu recently increased the price of its lower-tier packages by (dollar)1 per month.

If you’ve had it with Hulu raising its prices whenever it feels like it, you might want to look for cheaper options elsewhere.

Sling TV has a package that might work for you.

Sling Blue and Sling Orange each cost (dollar)30 per month, with the first month costing only (dollar)10.

More than 30 channels are available through Sling Orange, including ESPN, TNT, and Food Network.

MSNBC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, and NFL Network are just a few of the 43 channels available through Sling Blue.

ESPN and Disney Channel, on the other hand, are not included in Sling Blue.

You can get both Blue and Orange for (dollar)50 per month and only (dollar)20 for the first month if you want to combine the two packages.

Another option is to stop watching live TV and only watch shows and movies on the internet.

Netflix, for example, has monthly packages for (dollar)8.99, (dollar)13.99, and (dollar)17.99.

Hulu’s most basic ad-supported plan will set you back (dollar)6.99 per month.

