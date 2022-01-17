Next month, you could get DOUBLE child tax credit payments.

MILLIONS of low-income families may see their child tax credit payments doubled next month.

After failing to pass Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation before the recess, parents are expected to miss out on checks this month.

According to Yahoo Finance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to speculate in December about the possibility of double payments if lawmakers passed a revised version of Build Back Better.

“If we get it done in January, we’ll talk to treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option,” she told reporters at the time.

“The president would like to see this progress.”

As soon as Congress reconvenes, he’ll make it a priority.”

Last year, the child tax credit was temporarily increased from $2,000 to $3,600.

A total of 35 million families received six monthly checks worth up to (dollar)300 per child.

On December 15, the final round of payments was made.

Despite the fact that the expanded scheme has ended, tax credits worth up to (dollar)2,000 are still available to families, according to Politico.

“People believe it’s all gone by the wayside – that hasn’t happened,” Democratic senator Joe Manchin told reporters.

The child tax credit remains in place.”

For the most up-to-date information on the child tax credit, visit our live blog…

When parents file their tax returns, families who received advance payments can claim up to (dollar)1,800 per child.

Parents who choose not to take advantage of the monthly tax credits could receive up to (dollar)3,600 per child.

Families may have opted out of advance checks because they were concerned about an overpayment or wanted to purchase a luxury item such as a car.

Meanwhile, Americans have been warned not to discard an IRS letter that officials claim will assist them in receiving their full child tax credit.

Up until the end of the month, letters will be mailed out.

This letter, as well as any previous letters about child tax credits, should be kept with your tax records.

“These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their 2021 federal tax return,” IRS officials said in a statement.

Families can also obtain information from the CTC update portal via IRSgov.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.