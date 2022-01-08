NEXT WEEK, EMERGENCY EBT (dollar)1,504 benefits will be automatically deposited onto cards, according to the Food Stamps 2022 update.

In a matter of days, EMERGENCY extra food stamp benefits worth up to (dollar)1,504 will be mailed out.

The additional food stamp benefits will be available to Virginia residents after the state’s Department of Social Services announced that emergency funds will be released to eligible families in January.

The benefits will be loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards automatically on Sunday, January 16, according to the department.

The emergency benefits, on the other hand, will only be available to current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households and will not be available to Pandemic EBT recipients.

SNAP helps over 41.5 million people put food on their tables by providing benefits to low-income individuals and families.

Depending on your state, benefits are paid on a specific day each month.

Part 5 of SNAP benefits – how they differ by state

Louisiana is a state in the United States

Benefits are available between the first and the 23rd of each month, based on the client’s Social Security number’s last digit.

Between the first and fourth of each month, benefits for the elderly and disabled are available.

Maine is a state in the U.

Benefits are available from the 10th to the 14th of each month, based on the recipient’s birthday’s last digit.

Maryland is a state located in the United

Benefits are available from the fourth to the 23rd of each month, based on the client’s last name’s first three letters.

Massachusetts is a state in the US.

Benefits are available for the first 14 days of every month, based on the recipient’s SSN’s last digit.

Michigan is a state in the United States

The last digit of the recipient’s ID number determines when benefits are available, which is from the third to the 21st of every month.

Part 4 of SNAP benefits – how they differ by state

Illinois is a state in the United States

The last digit of the Head of Household Individual ID number is used to determine the month for which benefits are available.

Indiana is located in the United States of America

Benefits are available from the fifth to the 23rd of each month, based on the client’s last name’s first letter.

IA is a state in the United

Benefits are available for the first 10 calendar days of each month, based on the client’s last name’s first letter.

Kansas is a state located in the United

Benefits are available for the first 10 calendar days of every month, based on the client’s last name’s first letter.

Kentucky is a state in the United States

Based on the last digit of the client’s case number, benefits are made available for the first 19 calendar days of every month.

Part 3 of SNAP benefits, which vary by state.

Florida is a state in the United States

