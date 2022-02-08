NHS doctors must file paperwork by Friday or face hefty tax bills.

NHS doctors have until Friday to file paperwork or they’ll be hit with large tax bills.

According to wealth management firm Quilter, GPs have until Friday, February 11th, to file for their 20192020 compensation, which will cover their annual allowance tax bill, or they will be forced to pay out of pocket.

Clinicians who have a tax charge can pay it directly to HMRC or ask the annual allowance compensation scheme to pay it on their behalf in exchange for a reduction in their NHS benefits.

Because the bills are frequently in the thousands of pounds, paying them all at once can be difficult.

Many people will be affected by this, according to data obtained by Quilter through a Freedom of Information request that shows more than 72% of NHS pension scheme members who exceeded the standard annual allowance in 20192020 chose to have their scheme pay their annual allowance tax bill.

However, only 28% of NHS employees who have gone over their standard allowance have chosen “scheme pays.”

This is an important step in the compensation process, and if it is skipped, members will be responsible for paying the bill.

There are also an unknown number of GPs who have not completed the paperwork, and they will face charges as a result of the policy’s targeted tapered annual allowance.

Before sending in an annual allowance compensation policy claim form, GPs in England and Wales must make a “scheme pays” election to NHS Pensions.

Primary Care Support England or Primary Care Support Wales must receive these forms by Friday.

“There is a significant risk that many GPs will not have completed the necessary paperwork to take advantage of the annual allowance compensation policy, resulting in large tax bills that they will have to foot themselves,” said Graham Crossley, an NHS pensions expert at Quilter.

“With the NHS stretched, it’s proving to be an incredibly busy time for GPs, and filling out complicated pension paperwork is understandably difficult.”

“To add insult to injury, a large number of GPs.

