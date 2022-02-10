Nicola Sturgeon confirms that Scotland’s face mask rule in schools will be repealed.

Nicola Sturgeon confirms that Scotland’s school face mask rule will be repealed in classrooms.

On Tuesday, the First Minister stated that the government would carefully consider any additional advice from a subgroup of experts and make a decision as soon as possible.

She informed MSPs of the rethink at Holyrood today, following the sub-group’s recommendations.

As of February 2, specific mitigations relating to assemblies and transition visits for students who will begin primary or secondary school in August 2022 will be eased.

“In recent weeks, I have promised to keep Parliament and school communities updated on mitigations within schools, including the use of face coverings within classrooms,” said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“I’ve made it clear that we don’t want to keep these measures in place any longer than is absolutely necessary, but that we must continue to follow scientific and expert advice.”

“Our Advisory Subgroup on Education and Children’s Issues met on Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics, including the use of face coverings.

“The group reaffirmed its previous position that mitigations should be removed in schools in stages.

The next phase could start after the February half-term break, with the removal of face-coverings in classrooms – for both students and teachers – on February 28.

“The Advisory Sub-Group based their decision on lower case rates for secondary school students, lower hospitalization rates across all age groups, and the fact that the estimated R rate is below 1 and declining.”

Moreover, young people’s vaccination rates are rising.

“With this change, our children and young people will be able to return to a more normal school experience after many months.”

