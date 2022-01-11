Nicola Sturgeon said it all today, as covid restrictions are set to be relaxed next week.

Nicola Sturgeon said it all today, as covid restrictions are set to be eased next week.

In her speech this afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon said there were “grounds for cautious optimism” in Scotland’s response to the covid pandemic, and she confirmed that the restrictions imposed over the holidays would be eased.

Earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, January 11), Nicola Sturgeon provided an update on the current covid situation.

The First Minister stated during her announcement that there were “some signs that we may be starting to turn a corner.”

She went on to say that the Christmas restrictions had so far been successful in limiting the omicron variant’s impact.

As a result, starting next Monday, the current restrictions on attendance at live public events will be eased.

The rest of the restrictions, on the other hand, will be phased out over time, and the First Minister has urged the public to maintain their social isolation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s update by the First Minister.

Yesterday, 10,392 positive cases were reported, with a positivity rate of 27.7%.

There are currently 1,479 people in hospital with Covid-19, up from 47 yesterday, and 65 are in intensive care, with 11 of them having been in intensive care for more than 28 days.

A total of 9,950 people have died as a result of the disaster.

The First Minister stated that there is “reason to be optimistic” that the protective measures put in place after Christmas, as well as public behavior and the vaccine program, have limited the omicron wave’s impact.

While it was predicted last month that new daily cases would exceed 50,000 by the beginning of January, this has not occurred, and the number is now hovering around 30,000.

“It’s very likely that the situation we’re in now, while serious, would have been even more difficult without the renewed sacrifices made by people across the country,” she said.

Sturgeon went on to say that “the situation might be starting to improve” based on daily case and hospitalization data.

PCR tests have confirmed an average of around 12,700 new cases per day over the last week, a 17 percent increase.

