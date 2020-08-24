Nightclub owners suggest punters wear face masks and bouncers patrol dance floors so they can reopen

FACEMASKS, temperature checks and bouncers patrolling dance floors are part of new plans put forward by venue owners post-lockdown.

The UK nightlife industry has been hit hard by the impact of Covid-19 with venues remaining closed since March.

The industry trade body the Night-Time Industry Association (NTIA ) has warned the sector faces “financial armageddon” and the loss of up to 754,000 as a result.

But it looks like nightclubs won’t be open anytime soon, with Government ministers reluctant to reopen venues.

Despite this, a group of nightlife venue owners have drawn up plans they insist would make it safe for clubs to open once again.

The proposals include punters wearing face masks, temperature checks and bouncers as well as patrons patrolling the dance floor to enforce social distancing.

They also pledged to up cleaning schedules, meaning sticky floors could become a thing of the past.

Spain introduced similar measures back in March. Partygoers were asked to wear masks and dance in allocated squares.

However, ten days ago the Spanish government announced it was closing all clubs once again amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Last week, Italy also followed suit.

The report, put together on behalf of the Night-Time Industry Association, says: “There is no reason why the nightclub sector cannot be permitted to reopen with safe measures in place.

“Bearing in mind the behaviour we are witnessing in unregulated environments such as beaches, parks and raves, there is a strong argument to permit clubs to reopen albeit under strict controls

“With many operators now verging on insolvency, it is time now for the Government to recognise the need for a new approach.”

The industry said the growing number of illegal raves across the UK is more dangerous to the wider public than clubs reopening.

From Friday organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people, including raves and parties, will be fined up to £10,000.

In England, those who attend gatherings and who do not wear face coverings where it is mandatory can be given a £100 fine, doubling on each offence of up to £3,200, ministers have announced.

The NTIA added nightclub operators are “verging on insolvency”, and many will not survive if venues don’t reopen soon.

Meanwhile, depressing pics of a Dutch nightclub show socially distanced punters dancing in chairs.

How to claim your money back if you have a holiday booked with STA travel.

And five rules bailiffs have to follow when they visit homes after ban lifts.