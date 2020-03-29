Nike, Lululemon, say they learned lessons from closing coronavirus stores in China

Nike reported third-quarter earnings this week, and it’s no surprise that sales in China fell for the first time in over 20 consecutive quarters and decreased 4% due to store closures while China was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

But there was silver lining: Nike’s (NKE) online sales in China rose more than 30% in the quarter, suggesting that home-stuck consumers still enjoy shopping online. Nike saw a high level of commitment to its mobile apps (both fitness and e-commerce apps) during the China outbreak. and Nike says there are already signs of a recovery in store sales in China after 80% of stores there reopened.

Nike stocks rose 24% this week, but fell 17% over the course of the year.

“We are seeing the other side of the crisis in China,” said new Nike CEO John Donahoe. “Because of the resilience and creativity of our team in China, we now have a game book that we can use elsewhere. In addition to Greater China, we’ve been using this game book in Japan and South Korea for the past two months, and we’re seeing early dynamics in those markets too … With COVID-19 now spreading across Europe and the US, we’re turning the same thing Playbook. “

The game book seems to be: keep stores closed as long as local authorities and experts dictate to protect customer and employee health, but do e-commerce from distribution centers while stores are closed; As soon as it is safe to reopen stores, quickly start up again.

HONG KONG, CHINA – 01/31/2020: Nike store and logo of the American multinational sportswear brand in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) More

Lululemon sounded very similar.

The leading sporting goods provider exceeded Wall Street expectations due to a sustained increase in men’s apparel sales. Lululemon (LULU) has been driving this segment for several quarters. Due to the corona virus, Lululemon does not offer an outlook for the whole of 2020.

Like Nike (and many other sports and clothing retailers such as Under Armor, New Balance, Adidas, REI and Urban Outfitters), Lululemon has closed all of its U.S. stores amid the spread of corona viruses. But in China, which is affected by the worst corona virus, Lululemon has now reopened all but one store.

Lululemon’s CEO, Calvin McDonald, said Thursday that sales in China are growing rapidly, but are not yet returning to pre-corona levels. He concluded that China’s business will “recover” and pointed out that the same can be applied to the US once the worst coronavirus has gone through, even though it takes longer to close shops in the US is considered to be in China.

Lululemon stocks rose 15% this week, but 19% over the course of the year.

Nike and Lululemon are not alone among the major U.S. retail chains that have all closed their stores in China. Apple reopened all 42 stores in China last week, and Starbucks began reopening all stores in China in late February. There were “early signs of recovery”.

All of these companies will surely monitor the stationary sales trends in China and apply them – albeit optimistically – to what they hope for when the United States has overcome the worst virus.

Daniel Roberts is chief editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @readDanwrite.

