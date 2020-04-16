Nikkei, Topix Co: Gloomy economic prospects weigh on Asian stock exchanges

The Shanghai stock exchange was down 0.2 percent. The index of the most important companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen lost 0.4 percent. The MSCI index for Asian stocks outside of Japan fell 0.5 percent. In Asian currency trading, the dollar gained 0.5 percent to 107.96 yen and rose 0.2 percent to 7.0811 yuan. The Swiss currency was 0.3 percent higher at 0.9675 francs. In parallel, the euro fell 0.3 percent to $ 1.0874 and barely changed at CHF 1.0523. The pound sterling lost 0.3 percent to $ 1.2475.