Nine cities and states are now offering universal basic income payments of up to (dollar)12,000 as part of the stimulus package.

Update on the stimulus check: Nine cities and states are now offering universal basic income payments of up to (dollar)12,000 each.

Americans have gotten a taste of universal basic income (UBI) thanks to stimulus checks, but residents in some states and cities are growing accustomed to the concept.

Individuals receive a set of recurring payments from the government known as Universal Basic Income (UBI).

These can be paid monthly, several times a year, or once a year.

Andrew Yang, a businessman who recently left the Democratic Party, based his 2020 presidential campaign on this idea.

Then, during his campaign for mayor of New York City, Mr Yang proposed giving half a million low-income residents (dollar)2,000 payments each year.

And, surprise, he didn’t come out on top.

Several Covid-19 relief packages were passed during the height of the pandemic, which included federal stimulus checks for Americans.

Those, on the other hand, were not set up to repeat.

Instead, they were intended to help citizens in need stimulate the economy by providing them with more money to spend during a financial downturn.

While another stimulus package is unlikely to be passed at the federal level, some states continue to provide UBI to their residents, as listed below.

Alaska has been issuing checks to its citizens through the Alaska Permanent Fund for some time.

The fund, which has been around since 1982, was created to distribute a portion of state oil revenues to state residents.

Annual dividends are paid to eligible citizens by the sovereign wealth fund.

You must have lived in Alaska for at least a year to be eligible, but you are ineligible if you have been convicted of a state felony or have been imprisoned.

This year’s payment totaled (dollar)1,114 per person and was distributed to 643,000 Alaskans.

The most money was paid out in 2008, when (dollar)2,069 was paid out.

Pittsburgh intends to use some of its Covid funds to assist 200 low-income households.

Those households will receive (dollar)500 per month in payments for the next two years.

The city will begin making the payments later this year, according to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

If they receive full payments for the entire 24 months, the total would be (dollar) $12,000.

For fathers in need, there is a similar program in Columbia, South Carolina.

In Columbia, 100 low-income fathers were given debit cards worth (dollar)500 last month.

For another 11 months, they will be paid.

Low-income households will be able to participate in the UBI program in Chicago.

Families who earn less than (dollar)35,000 per year will receive a monthly payment of (dollar)500.

The payment will affect 5,000 Chicago families and…

