Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Beats Fortnite and COD as Top Ranked Console Game

Nintendo Switch’s newest life simulation video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now officially outranked other famous console video games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with the latest survey. The Switch game is currently the top-grossing console game on Mar. 2020 video game earnings.

According to the recent SuperData survey– under Nielsen company famous for market reviews, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has the spot for worldwide top-grossing console digital game. In the survey, the game was followed by FIFA 20, MLB The Show 20, Doom Eternal, and other worldwide-known games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto V, and even Fortnite.

It also turns out that New Horizons has sold more digital units in a single month worth $5 million than any console game in history, as per the survey.

“The game’s combination of social features and a relaxing setting likely appealed to individuals stuck at home. Closures of brick and mortar stores also meant that a higher share of consumers purchased the game digitally compared to past Switch titles,” said on the survey.

SuperData revealed that last month gained the highest monthly gross for the year 2020. The said total digital revenue was up 11% year-over-year of $10 billion from March 2019 that only garnered $9 billion.

The study relates the Coronavirus quarantine period as the main factor of this huge sale of digital games. Since everyone is on lockdown, most people are now looking to game consoles as the alternative hobby to do at home.

In connection with Animal Crossing’s fame in the console industry, its developer company Nintendo Switch has also gained quite a huge sales this year. As reported via The Verge, survey company, the NPD Group shows that the Switch continues to be a hit more than three years after its 2017 launch.

The survey shows that Nintendo Switch sold more than double the number of consoles in March 2020 in the United States than in March 2019.

Compared to Nintendo Switch, other game consoles like Sony’s PS4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One both only gained a 25% jump in hardware sales this year.

“Nintendo Switch set a new all-time record for hardware unit sales in a March month,” said Piscatella. “[That bests] the previous high set by Nintendo Switch in its March 2017 launch month,” said on the report. “Nintendo Switch generated the highest first-quarter unit sales for any hardware platform since the Nintendo DS in the first quarter of 2010.”

