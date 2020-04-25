Nintendo Switch Hack: Was There a Breach or Not? Nintendo Japan Says Yes, While U.K. Says Otherwise

26 SHARES Share Tweet

The management of the Nintendo Switch game console has now released a statement regarding the issue of account breach that happened to 160,000 personal accounts on the game. It turns out that there were two versions of the statement released by Nintendo. On the first one, the translated version of Nintendo Japan confirms the claim of an account breach, while Nintendo U.K. denies it. Which of the two versions is true?

Nintendo Japan first released the official statement regarding the huge personal info breach that happened to their consoles. According to the statement, the company has confirmed that there’s been an account breach, just like what the rumors had been pointing out.

Using the translated version from the Japanese website, the company explains that “a login ID and password information obtained illegally by some means other than our service [had been made], a phenomenon that seems to have been made by impersonating login to “Nintendo Network ID (* 1, NNID)” from around the beginning of April,” said on the translated version. “We have confirmed that it is occurring. We also confirmed that there was an illegal login to some “Nintendo accounts” via NNID using this impersonation login.”

The statement clearly states that the 160,000 Switch users’ info was compromised due to the breach. However, Nintendo Japan did not explain how did this happen.

The management only advises all players and users to reset their passwords of their NNID and Nintendo Accounts. It also asked players to turn on two-factor authorization to put stronger protection to their data.

READ ALSO: Animal Crossing New Horizons Update: New Garden, Art Sales, Wedding Season

Here’s where the confusion takes place for most Switch users. Hours after the Japanese statement was released, an English version of the statement pops up.

Unfortunately, the two statements claim different information. In the translated Japanese version, the breach was confirmed. However, when the UK version was released, Nintendo Switch says otherwise.

“While we continue to investigate, we would like to reassure users that there is currently no evidence pointing towards a breach of Nintendo’s databases, servers, or services,” said on the Nintendo UK Support. “As one action in our ongoing investigation, we are discontinuing the ability to use a Nintendo Network ID to sign in to a Nintendo Account. All other options to sign-in to a Nintendo Account remain available.”

What’s accurate on both statements was that the Nintendo company wants all their players to change their passwords and stay tuned for other announcements regarding the investigation.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and concerns caused to our customers, and we will continue working hard to safeguard the security of our users’ data,” said on both versions.

Some users think that since the statement from Japan was only roughly translated, there’s a possibility that Switch does not accept the rumors. For now, let’s wait for further announcements.

ALSO READ: Nintendo Switch Resellers Use ‘Bird Bot’ to Steal Your Switch Right Before You Purchase It