Nintendo Switch Is Not Only Great in Gaming, but it is Also Useful in Reading Mangas!

Nintendo Switch is known for its stellar games, but did you know that you can read your favorite manga, and it looks superb?!

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a lot of apps outside of its growing catalog of games. However, there is an app that gets a significant manga content drop that you should check out.

InkyPen is comics e-reader that has been available since 2018, it offers you an all-you-can-read comics experience for only $7.99 per month, and it is way worth the price you’re willing to dish out with its vast array of content to choose from.

It now has a partnership with comics publisher Kodansha which adds a whole host of manga to read, including heavy-hitters like Attack on Titan, The Ghost in The Shell, Battle Angel Alita, and Fairy Tail, to name a few.

InkyPen had previously had plans to “open up to manga in the near future,” but only now has their ideas come to fruition. There is still room for improvement in their roster, however, to cater to more comic and manga fans out there by including Marvel and DC comings. In the meantime, given how Nintendo Switch is just a new console, you can take what you get.

InkyPen is exclusive for Nintendo Switch for now and will eventually carry over to other platforms if their website is to be believed.

Besides, InkyPen is becoming an invaluable resource for Switch users, especially those who are into manga, becoming problems for some of their more outdated apps.

Gamers located in the US get access to Hulu, but besides YouTube. There isn’t any real TV streaming service equivalent like Netflix or Disney Plus located anywhere within Nintendo’s hit console. The addition of InkyPen and Izeno comic apps feel somewhat secondary choices rather than top-tier applications that would propel the console to newer heights.

The spotlight to Nintendo Switch’s outdated apps might force the company to reconsider in signing or bringing in newer apps like Netflix and Disney Plus into the mix to make the console even more of a powerhouse than it already is. Not to mention more games to come to the console, this would indeed be a significant boost.

Nintendo is putting its gaming experience first, which is not a problem since it truly is a gaming console, to begin with. However, it can be so much more! Imagine having more apps that would make gamers stick to the console instead of switching to their smartphones for things that are not available on the console for now.

