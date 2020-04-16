Nintendo Switch is Sold Out Everywhere and Won’t be Replenished Until May or June

For the past few weeks, Nintendo has failed to keep up with the increased demand for the Switch. And now, the game console is sold out everywhere. It seems that whether you choose to buy on Gamestop, Walmart, Target, Best Buy or Amazon, all units with the $299 price tag are out of stock.





Being stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic is one thing. But being stick at home with literally nothing to do is another. That’s why people have been trying to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch but have been failing.

It’s also nearly impossible to purchase one without having to pay double the $300 asking price. The situation is the same for the Nintendo Switch Lite handheld only device.

Nintendo did manage to confirm a few weeks ago that things haven’t been improving on their end. According to Business Insider, the company stated that “Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the US, but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience.” However, the situation was still the same a few weeks after.

Being sold out isn’t even the worst part about this whole situation as resellers on Amazon and eBay have been listing and trying to get people to purchase a Nintendo Switch for inflated prices such as $500. The least expensive Switch you can now find on Amazon is a whopping $549.98.

Aside from already being one of the most popular consoles in the market right now, Nintendo’s Switch is also sold out because of the current pandemic which has forced people to stay indoors with nothing to do.

Nintendo has been fortunate with the timing that they had with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons which has already gained a large following with many people obsessed with the game while stuck at home.

Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners told Business Insider in a phone interview on Tuesday, “It’s huge. It’s a system seller. In-home gaming is surging, because what else do you do? – and the fact that Nintendo admitted to Switch supply issues, which “led to people rushing out to buy one.”

Ahmad and Wedbush managing director, Michael Patcher has also pointed out that Nintendo will unlikely increase and resume production of the Switch console in response to the shortage of supplies, which means that public demand won’t be satisfied until May or June.

