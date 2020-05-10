No immediate rush of customers in cities

The experience in Germany suggests a sobering start to the first week of shopping after the lockdown: out of curiosity, a lot of the audience initially poured into the city, but then stayed back home. Figures from Switzerland are also worrying.

Workers stick an instruction for the distance in front of a checkout in the Jelmoli department store on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich Ennio Leanza / KEYSTONE

“With great vigor” the shopkeepers prepared for Monday, trade association director Hans-Ulrich Bigler told the NZZ this week. In fact, hopes are high after the industry has lobbied and fought for this step for weeks. But even though it is the first time in two months that it is no longer only possible to buy groceries, the big rush is not to be expected either tomorrow or in the coming days. In any case, this is indicated by analyzes from various German cities, in which many shops have reopened since April 20. However, it is based on a similar curve for Switzerland, explains Mathias F. Böhm, Managing Director of “Pro Innenstadt Basel”.

For example, Düsseldorf’s Königsallee, which can best be compared to Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse: Monday was disappointing there. A little more audience (7007 passers-by) was counted than on the same day in the previous year (6657) – but at that time it was Easter Monday, when the shops were closed. The frequency already dropped again on Tuesday: Only 6,221 passers-by were measured on Königsallee – over 10,000 fewer people than in the previous year (16,394). The mood did not recover throughout the week. It was only on Saturday that almost 10,000 people flocked to the city again. But that too is less than half of the previous year’s figures.



In Germany only Monday was good

The figures were collected by Hystreet, a company that specializes in measuring pedestrian frequencies in city centers. According to the company, Düsseldorf is not an isolated case. The pattern is the same everywhere: Monday usually turned out to be the busiest working day of the week. Thereafter, shopping interest decreased until Saturday. In total, the frequency in 17 cities only reached around 39 percent of the annual average for 2019. In the second week after the reopening, the picture in Germany changed only slightly.

The strong Monday is probably due to the curiosity of many visitors after the lockdown: The stroll means variety: “Many people will be satisfied when they have experienced it again and may not go to the city regularly,” says Mathias F. Bohm. For Switzerland, too, he expects the visitor frequency to settle at around 50 percent of the usual values ​​for the time being. One shouldn’t forget the human factor, explains Böhm. “The situation is new for everyone – for business owners, for employees and for customers.” There were questions that have never been asked. This affects not only the protection concepts, but also the warehousing or logistics. “Seen in this way, it doesn’t help anyone if the cities are simply overrun in the first few days.”

Promotions



New online channels are expensive

In fact, pedestrian frequencies are currently less important than in normal times. The highest possible density of people is currently not desirable because the corona epidemic must remain under control. For this reason, many shops have set up online shops in the past few weeks that they have run well with. They want to keep this channel, explains Böhm. However, this means an additional burden compared to the time before Corona. “Running a functioning online shop is like opening another branch,” says Böhm. In many stores, however, it is more than questionable whether the necessary sales can be achieved.

According to the Börsenblatt des Deutschen Buchhandels, bookshops across Germany had reached an average of 81.5 percent of their pre-closure sales after the lockdown. However, such figures from a single industry are hardly meaningful – especially since Seco was characterized by extremely bad consumer sentiment last week: Swiss consumer sentiment dropped from −9 points in January to −39 points. The Seco wrote in a media release that the level of the financial and economic crisis in 2008 and 2009 was significantly below: «Only in the early 1990s did consumer sentiment take on similarly low values ​​in the wake of the real estate crisis.» At that time, the Swiss economy suffered a protracted recession with a sharp rise in unemployment.



Commuters stay at home

However, the inner cities are not only likely to be affected by poor consumer sentiment. The fact that many people would continue to work in the home office also has a dampening effect on customer frequencies, as trade director Hans-Ulrich Bigler told the NZZ. “Many commuters who have previously made purchases on the way to or from work are still missing.” In addition, there are no events that attract the public to the town center. Dropper systems in front of the entrances and the fear of infection should also put pressure on the desire to buy.

However, Böhm warns against deriving too much from the numbers of the first few days. The situation is unpredictable: «The first two days say nothing about the rest of the week. And the first week says nothing about the time after that ». Only one thing is certain, as Bigler notes: “It will take a while until we have normal conditions.”