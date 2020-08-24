Non-cash payments resume growth in Q2

China’s non-cash payments in the second quarter (Q2) of the year snapped a downward trend from the first quarter (Q1) as the epidemic situation eases, a central bank report showed.

The amount of money involved in non-cash payments, including commercial papers, bank cards, and online payment vehicles, came in at 1,017.22 trillion yuan (about 147.19 trillion U.S. dollars) in Q2, according to the People’s Bank of China, the central bank.

The number rose by 6.83 percent year on year, compared with a 5.2-percent drop in Q1.

In breakdown, transactions via bank cards totaled 219.08 trillion yuan during the period, up by 0.91 percent year on year.

Mobile payments also picked up the growth pace in Q2, as transactions via banks and non-bank payment vehicles surged by 33.61 percent and 18.37 percent year on year respectively, according to the report.