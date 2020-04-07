North China port sees nearly 20% increase of China-Europe cargo trains in Q1

The Erenhot Port in north China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region saw 379 China-Europe cargo trains in the first quarter of this year, up 19.6% year on year, according to local authorities.

The port also saw more than 4 million tonnes of cargo imported and exported through these trains in this period, up 20.8% year on year.

The railway department optimized the operation of China-Europe cargo trains and allocated transportation capacity at the port, which promoted enterprises’ production resumption, said Yun Zhijun, an employee of China Railway Hohhot Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

As the largest land port on the border of China and Mongolia, the port sees nearly 30 China-Europe cargo trains and other exit and entry trains each day.