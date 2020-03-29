Novartis CEO talks about the progress of the coronavirus vaccine, timeline

The world is evolving into a coronavirus vaccine with several large-scale and properly controlled trials that test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.(NYSE: NVS) CEO Vas Narasimhan said on CNBC.

Narasimhan said ongoing trials consisted of giving doses of hydroxychloroquine to hospitalized patients and others who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Studies are progressing rapidly, including one sponsored by Novartis and other research studies, and “much more data” should be released within the following month.

Narasimhan said it was already known from pre-clinical studies with animals that showed that hydroxychloroquine is “fairly active against the coronavirus”. The drug is now used worldwide as doctors try to “give patients every option they can”.

It is too early to explain that hydroxychloroquine is a proven therapy for coronavirus, and this conclusion cannot be reached until the properly controlled and randomized trials are completed, he said.

Novartis and its competitors are also actively testing existing medications to determine whether it can “kill” the virus in humans or strengthen the immune system that the virus targets, said Narasimhan.

What’s next

Novartis and several other companies announced a new partnership with the Gates Foundation on Thursday, in which Narasimhan will act as co-chair. He said the goal was to find novel therapies to treat the infection. But any working vaccine is probably 18 to 24 months away, and this is the “definitive way” to deal with the pandemic.

One important aspect of a vaccine is that it is administered to healthy people and needs to be proven in advance to be both safe and effective, he said. Therefore, it is more urgent in the short term to take existing medication to treat the virus or autoimmune response. A “realistic” schedule for this success lies in the next 12 months.

