Novartis pays $1.5 billion for Gyroscope, a British gene therapy company.

Geographic atrophy has no approved treatments yet, according to the company.

Novartis announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to buy Gyroscope Therapeutics, a UK-based ocular gene therapy company.

The Swiss-based multinational pharmaceutical corporation said in a statement that it will pay an upfront payment of (dollar)800 million and up to (dollar)700 million in additional milestone payments.

“Novartis has a long history of ocular gene therapies, which will help us continue to develop this promising one-time treatment,” said President Marie-France Tschudin.

Novartis’ position on geographic atrophy research will be strengthened as a result of the move. Geographic atrophy is an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration that causes progressive and irreversible vision loss.

The upfront proceeds from the deal, according to Syncona Ltd., will further strengthen its capital pool.