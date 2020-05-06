Novavax (NVAX) receives bullish praise from a Wall Street Pro

COVID-19 has given a number of healthcare companies the ability to take the baton and run with it. Vaccine specialist Novavax is one of the names that force public awareness.). The company quickly began developing a vaccine and has positioned itself at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. Accordingly, the share price has risen by a massive 345% since the beginning of the year.

But there is more potential from here, argues H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino.

“We believe that Novavax ‘identification of NVX-CoV2373 as the lead candidate against SARS-CoV-2 supports our view of Novavax as the leading vaccine developer. Remember that the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 was not available until late January 2020. On April 8, 2020, Novavax announced that NVX-CoV2373 showed that it is highly immunogenic in animal models, ”said Bernardino.

Bernardino is still in the preclinical phase, but argues that the results confirm Novavax’s “promising approach”. With the first in-human study of NVX-CoV2373 expected to start this month and the potential of preliminary data available as early as July, the analyst assumes that “Phase 1 positive results in the third quarter 20 could be a positive catalyst ”.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Bernardino also expects more funds to come to Novavax In March, the company received $ 4 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) to accelerate the development of the vaccine, and rival Moderna granted $ 438 million to develop it according to BARDAs (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) CoV Bernardino believes additional funding could be provided for the development of other vaccine candidates.“data-reactid =” 16 “> Bernardino also expects more funds to come to Novavax, and the company received $ 4 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) in March to accelerate the development of the vaccine BARDAs (Biomedical Advanced) Bernardino believes additional funding could be made available for the development of other vaccine candidates to provide rival Moderna with a $ 438 million grant to help develop his CoV vaccine.

“We believe Novavax will qualify for a first $ 5 million BARDA grant later this year, with the potential for more lucrative long-term engagement from BARDA in early 2021,” said the 5-star analyst.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “With so much anticipation Bernardino poses the course target for NVAX $ 33 (from $ 24) along with a buy rating. The implication for investors? Up from a massive 86%. (To watch Bernardino’s track record, Click here) “data-reactid =” 18 “> With so much anticipation, Bernardino raises the price target for NVAX to $ 33 (from $ 24) along with a buy rating. The implication for investors? Up from a massive 86%. (To see Bernardino’s track record , Click here)

The street is on the same side as Bernardino. 5 purchase ratings merge to form a strong purchase consensus rating. At $ 24.6, the average price target could give investors an upward trend of 42% in the coming months. (See Novavax stock analysis on TipRanks)

