November saw a decline in US retail sales.

November saw a drop in retail sales in the United States.

Weak data suggests that Americans began holiday shopping in October, and high inflation remains a major issue.

According to figures released Wednesday by the Commerce Department, US retail sales slowed in November after posting strong gains the previous month, falling short of market expectations.

Retail sales totaled (dollar)639.8 billion, up 0.3 percent from the revised figure of (dollar)638.2 billion the previous month.

While the market was expecting a 0.8% increase, the October figure was revised up from 1.7 to 1.8 percent.

From the same month in 2020, the annual increase was 18.2 percent.

“Gasoline stations increased by 52.3 percent from November 2020, while food services and drinking establishments increased by 37.4 percent,” the Census Bureau said in a statement.

Clothing and accessory stores came in second, with an annual increase of 34.8 percent.

The low number suggests that most Americans began holiday shopping in October, despite persistently high inflation remaining a major issue for the US economy.

According to the Labor Department, the Consumer Price Index increased 6.8% in November, the largest 12-month increase since June 1982.