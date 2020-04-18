Now is a good time to examine DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD)?

Today we take a look at the established DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD). The company’s stock has received a lot of attention due to a substantial price increase on the NYSE in recent months. Since many analysts cover the large-cap share, we can assume that price-related announcements have already been included in the share price of the share. But what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at the outlook and value of DuPont de Nemours based on the latest financial data to see if the possibility still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for DuPont de Nemours

What is DuPont de Nemours worth?

Good news, investors! DuPont de Nemours is currently a bargain. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value of the stock is $ 52.80, which is more than what the market is currently valuing for the company. This indicates a potential way to buy cheaply. More interestingly, DuPont de Nemours’ share price is quite volatile, which gives us more buying opportunities as the share price could go down (or go up) in the future. This is based on the high beta, which is a good indicator of how much the stock is moving relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will DuPont de Nemours generate?

Future prospects are an important consideration when you want to buy a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with solid prospects at a great price is always a good investment. So let’s also look at the company’s future expectations. With an expected -3.9% decline in sales over the next few years, short-term growth certainly does not seem to be a driver for a purchase decision for DuPont de Nemours. This certainty leads the risk-return scale to a higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although DD is currently undervalued, the negative prospect of negative growth carries some risk. Think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure in DD or whether diversifying into another stock is a better step for your overall risk and overall return.

Are you a potential investor? If you've been keeping an eye on DD for some time but are hesitant to take the plunge, I recommend that you dig deeper into the stock. Given the current undervaluation, now is a good time to make a decision. However, be aware of the risks associated with negative growth prospects for the future.

The price is just the tip of the iceberg. Learn the basics before you choose DuPont de Nemours. Everything you need to know about DuPont de Nemours can be found in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in DuPont de Nemours, you can view my list of over 50 other stocks with high growth potential on our free platform.

If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected] This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.

We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.