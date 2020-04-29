‘Now You See Me 3’ Can Now Proceed After 4 years; ‘American Hustle’ Writer Takes Over

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Finally, we may see the Four Horsemen again as “Now You See Me 3″ moves forward with “American Hustle” writer Eric Warren Singer taking over the script.

The “Now You See Me” saga started in 2013, which featured an impressive cast, including Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, and Isla Fisher. It was about magicians who committed robberies and evaded law enforcement.

Although it did not earn the nods of critics, the movie was a success at the box office. It warranted a sequel in 2016 with Now You See Me 2. The third installment has been in development since 2015, even before the release of the second film.

Then, in 2016, Jon M. Chu, the film’s director, was back on board with writers Neil Widener and Gavin James set to complete the script. Since then, however, there has been little news about the developments of the movie.

This is quite surprising after the success of the first two movies. Nearly four years later, the studio has announced that it is proceeding with the plans for “Now You See Me 3.”

On Tuesday, April 28, Lionsgate announced that it hired “American Hustle” writer Eric Warren Singer to write the script. The new movie will now be based on his ideas. The cast for the upcoming movie is still to be determined, although Lionsgate reassured fans that the new take on the story will still feel the same.

“Singer’s fresh take will capture the fun, magic, and spirit of the original, introducing new characters into the world while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles,” said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Kahane told Screen Rant that Singer has always been fascinated by the art of deception and illusion. He came to Lionsgate with a great story that takes the “Now You See Me” mythology to a whole new level. Kahane even leaked that some of the main cast are returning while new characters will be added.

The Now You See Me franchise has continued to keep audiences surprised and guessing. Singer and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this third installment of the film.

Other film franchises had to wait for a long time for a sequel such as Guardians of the Galaxy, which released the first two films within three years while the third film, Vol. 3, still has no release date.

Also, Disney’s National Treasure franchise has had an even longer gap between the second and third films, which has now been delayed for over a decade after the second film came out in 2007. Disney hired a new writer for the film earlier this year. Fans can expect National Treasure 3 to still come in the future.

Read Also: Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame to Hit Theatres Again Soon; Black Widow, Mulan And All of Marvel’s Phase 4 Pushed Back