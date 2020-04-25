Nuclear Submarine Commander Now Under Investigation After Throwing BBQ Party for Crew Members Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the lockdown of many cities around the world, enforcing strict precautionary measures and encouraging everyone to stay indoors, but a Royal Navy nuclear submarine commander might lose his job because of breaking one crucial rule: no BBQ parties.

Quite specifically, everyone is ordered to avoid any large gathering of people or any group with ten individuals or more.

In that sense, barbecue parties are not allowed.

However, the submarine commander of HMS Trenchant decided to throw his crew one, complete with a DJ, before sending them home where they needed to undergo two weeks of self-isolation amid COVID-19 threats, despite an effective isolation underwater for two months.

Because of that, the commander is now under investigation and might lose his job for violating rules regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the impromptu party was held on the jetty alongside their boat at the Davenport naval base.

“It was his way of letting them blow off steam after weeks at sea where they had been self-isolating anyway. They were told on their return they had to self-isolate for a further two weeks,” a Royal Navy insider said.

It also seems like the dockside BBQ party is only one of several incidents that are currently being investigated.

“Unfortunately, some people higher in command saw this as a lapse of judgment given that most of the UK has been in lockdown and not allowed to have BBQs. It wasn’t seen as the right choice to throw a BBQ,” the insider said.

Footage of the party circulated online, showing some crew seemed were enjoying the music while cooks in white overalls tended to the barbecue. The submarine could be seen in the background.

One of the crew members even posed for a photo during the dockside celebration.

Nevertheless, many of the HMS Trenchant’s crew were rather bewildered with the scene as the music blared from the DJ’s system.

HMS Trenchant, a Trafalgar class sub, is only one of the three nuclear submarines in the Navy’s arsenal, which is powered by a nuclear generator that powers the vessel and allows it to stay underwater for months.

A Royal Navy spokesman did confirm that the incident, and the commander is under investigation but denied any more comment as it “it would be inappropriate.”

As of now, there is still no word as to when the coronavirus lockdown will be lifted in the UK and around the world as everyone is taking steps one day at a time.

Currently, over 2.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world, with nearly 742,000 recoveries and over 189,000 deaths.

The US is the leading country with most cases, with more than 870,000 cases and 49,000 deaths. Meanwhile, the UK has 138,000 coronavirus patients, with more than 18,000 deaths recorded.

There are no known cures or vaccines that can help fight the spread of COVID-19, but experts around the world are working more than ever to find, develop, and mass produces one to help the world regain normality.

