NYC is preparing for an increase in cases as Spain’s deaths outnumber China’s

The coronavirus pandemic worsened its impact on the world, approaching 500,000 on Wednesday as rising COVID-19 diagnoses put New York City, Italy and Spain on alert.

Even as investors cheered a $ 2 trillion stimulus package on Wednesday by sending stocks up significantly, new infections and deaths continued to grow exponentially, particularly in Europe and the United States.

Late Tuesday, the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force issued a frightening warning to travelers who had fled the Big Apple, asking them to quarantine for two weeks. New York has become the epicenter of the US outbreak, with New York City accounting for the lion’s share of the state’s over 30,000 cases.

In his daily meeting on Wednesday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the reason the state saw such a surge was because of its large population and NYC’s status as a major international hub.

“We welcome people from all over the world. We have international travelers who have been to China, Italy and Korea, ”he said, referring to the more aggressive state tests that revealed more infections.

“I have no doubt that the virus was here much earlier than we even know … and much earlier than in any other country,” added Cuomo.

The total number of diagnoses has exceeded 50,000, with over 800 deaths. More

With over 55,000 cases, America’s COVID-19 diagnoses are approaching those of Europe. The largest economy in the world is almost completely closed, causing Congress to adopt a hotly debated $ 2 trillion incentive. New Jersey has now surpassed California and Washington as the country’s second largest city for coronavirus cases with more than 3,000.

Deaths have meanwhile increased in Italy and Spain, both of which have exceeded the death toll in China. Of the almost 20,000 deaths in the world, almost 6,000 are in Italy.

The virus has also hit a number of high profile people, including politicians and celebrities. On Wednesday, the royal family announced that Prince Charles, the son of Queen Elizabeth, had tested positive, but not his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are considering the need for a national ban as tests increase nationwide. Without a clear picture of where the virus occurred, health experts believe it is necessary to restrict movement – even in cities where public life is virtually non-existent.

Part of the historic stimulus package has provided around $ 130 billion to hospitals. Officials and experts say the amount is urgently needed as the fall in loads increases and threatens to overwhelm hospitals across the country.

“The crisis presents major economic challenges for hospitals, particularly those that treat large numbers of Medicare and Medicaid patients and uninsured people,” Meghan FitzGerald, former professor of nurse and health policy at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday .

“Our healthcare workforce is currently in an emergency. I think the path to recovery is through the hospital system,” she added.

With parts of the economy closed, Trump has expressed his willingness to restart the economy – leading to an increase in unemployment claims. In the meantime, the stock market has seen extreme sell-offs that have drawn key benchmarks into a bear market.

Hospitals’ stimulus money is currently a good use of funds because we need the United States. [workforce] to be healthy before we think about getting them back to work, ”emphasized FitzGerald.

In a separate step, Aetna announced that it would not share costs and co-payments for patient admissions in the network in connection with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

With his move, CVS Health (CVS) Aetna was the first major insurer to voluntarily forego the costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become the most far-reaching infection in decades.

