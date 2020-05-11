office life does not resume at La Défense

On this gray Monday, which looks more like autumn than spring, one thing remains unchanging at La Défense: its exposure to the four winds, which blow cold gusts. The immense concrete esplanade of the business district at the gates of Paris remains deserted for this first day of deconfinement.

Of the 180,000 employees who swept through the forecourt daily to reach their workplace, before the health crisis, very few made the trip. Little laughing ordinarily, the site is even more depressing. “About 98.5% of the employees of 500 La Défense companies have been teleworking since March 17“Said Europe 1 Marie-Célie Guillaume, managing director of Paris La Défense, who did not expect a return of the workforce of more than 10% to 15% today.

Most passersby who hurry to their offices wear a mask. Jérôme, who came on foot from his home not far away to reach the Dome tower of the oil giant Total, did not put one. This 38-year-old engineer has no particular apprehension. “I lived for ten years in Africa, where there are a lot of diseases circulating, so taking precautions like we do now is not new to me“, He explains. In addition, he knows that after eight weeks of working remotely, all the necessary sanitary equipment awaits him at the group’s headquarters, where employees who, like him, are now working on priority missions.

Sanitary kit

Indeed, on the ground floor of many buildings, general service employees, traditionally discreet, are hard at work. Myriam, installed in the lobby of the energy company Dalkia, a subsidiary of EDF, located in the Europe tower, has been highlighting the names of some of the employees arriving at 8:00 a.m. The young dark-haired woman hands them a health kit comprising an alcoholic gel, five cloth masks washable twelve times, plus a pack of 20 surgical masks and gloves. The staff, in return, signed a document attesting to him that his endowment had been delivered to him. Out of the nearly 1,000 employees, she donated around fifty kits this morning.

Promotions

Not far away, at Société Générale, Marine has been at the reception of the twin skyscrapers Chassagne and Alicante since 7:30 am, and is also handing out a sanitary kit. In two hours, she only exchanged with around forty people out of the 5000 who normally frequent the site. “They are grateful that they are given this protective equipment and happy to returnAssures the young woman.

The same goes for Jonathan, who has returned to service at the pastry-chef Karly. He hasn’t seen any regulars yet, but the few customers who came to his shop were happy to come back: “they were smiling behind the mask with folds that formed around the eyes“He assures. In two and a half hours, with his colleague Amandine, the two sellers served 19 people while a few months ago, the shop was not empty at this hour when a long queue was extended in the street . But that was before the Covid-19.