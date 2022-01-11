Official figures show that Turkish construction firms’ overseas projects will total (dollar)29.3 billion in 2021.

Turkish construction firms’ overseas projects will total (dollar)29.3 billion in 2021, according to official figures.

According to Russia’s trade minister, the country sets a new yearly record for projects undertaken in a single country, with (dollar)11.2 billion.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to the country’s trade minister, the Turkish construction industry nearly doubled the volume of its overseas projects last year, totaling (dollar)29.3 billion.

“To date, our country’s contractors have completed 11,093 projects in 131 countries, with a total value of (dollar)451.5 billion,” Mehmet Mus said during a program hosted by the Turkish Contractors’ Association.

“Our contractors have annually brought in an average of (dollar)650 million in construction service income to our country,” he said, emphasizing that the services sector is the “apple of the eye” of the Turkish economy, with net foreign exchange inflows, high employment, and a positive contribution to goods exports.

Mus emphasized that Turkiye’s construction sector has been one of the leading players in the global construction industry since the 1970s, but that the sector has recently faced challenges.

According to him, the total cost of Turkish contractors’ overseas projects fell by 20% in 2020 compared to the previous year, to (dollar)15 billion.

“While the Turkish construction industry shrank significantly in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, it recovered in 2021,” he said.

According to him, Turkey has been aggressively expanding its presence in Sub-Saharan Africa, with 17 percent of its projects in the region valued at $1 billion in 2021.

Mus added that 55 percent of the remaining people lived in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), 13 percent in the Middle East, and ten percent in Europe.

“Among these ratios, Sub-Saharan Africa outperformed our traditional market, the Middle East,” he said.

“On the other hand, as in previous years, Russia ranks first among the countries where we set new project cost records,” Mus said, adding that in 2021, Turkish construction firms set a new record for total cost of projects undertaken in a single country in a calendar year, with (dollar)11.2 billion in Russia.

*Aysu Bicer’s writing