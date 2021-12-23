Officials from Turkey and Northern Cyprus are stepping up their efforts to use the Turkish lira in bilateral trade.

Officials from Turkey and Northern Cyprus are stepping up efforts to use the Turkish lira in bilateral trade.

According to Turkish Cypriot economy minister, Turkish products should be sold in Turkish lira in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS, LEFKOSA

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) economy and energy minister announced on Thursday that efforts to switch to Turkish liras in trade with Turkey have accelerated.

Sunat Atun said in a written statement that selling Turkish products in the TRNC with the Turkish lira will eliminate the risk of foreign-currency-based inflation, strengthening price stability. He added that he had met with Turkish trade officials about the matter.

“In a situation where mutual trade is primarily conducted in Turkish lira, some products should not be invoiced in foreign currency in the TRNC while being sold in Turkish lira to the Turkish domestic market.”

“It’s critical for commercial predictability and price stability,” Atun explained.

* Istanbul-based journalist Gokhan Ergocun contributed to this article.