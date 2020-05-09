Oil gains on hope that loosening the coronavirus curbs will boost demand

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Friday as more countries began easing lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hoping that fuel demand would pick up after the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Brent crude rose 47 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 29.33 a barrel to 0121 GMT after falling nearly 1% on Thursday.

US oil rose 48 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 24.03 a barrel after falling nearly 2% in the previous session.

Both contracts are facing a second full week of gains after the lows dropped in April when US oil fell below zero. However, crude oil is still pumped in storage tanks on land and in tankers at sea, which increases the prospect of limiting the gains generated by increased demand.

“Even with the first signs that demand is gradually stabilizing, inventory build will likely continue for some time and storage capacity (usage) continues to increase,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

US crude stocks at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma rose by around 407,000 barrels a week through May 5, traders said on Thursday, citing Genscape data.

In the meantime, Australia will be the youngest country to start loosening restrictions on social contact and movement as the country’s infections from the virus slowly wear off. The government will gradually loosen the curbs within four weeks, sources told Reuters.

France, parts of the United States, including Michigan and other countries, are also planning to ease the restrictions put in place to stop the worst health crisis in the world from spreading in a century.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Kenneth Maxwell)