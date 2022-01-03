Oil gains over 50% in 2021, shifting from demand to supply issues.

In 2021, OPEC(plus) decisions, output disruptions caused by a cold spell in Texas, storms in the Gulf of Mexico, and crucial supply-demand fluctuations will all be landmarks.

After beginning the year under demand pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, oil prices increased by more than 50% in 2021, with the market shifting from demand to supply concerns by the year’s end.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, opened at (dollar)51.50 a barrel on the first trading day of the year and closed at (dollar)77.78 a barrel by the end of the year, a 51 percent increase.

Brent reached a high of (dollar)86.70 per barrel in October, at the height of the global energy crisis.

Last year, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), performed better, rising 53.3 percent.

Last January, WTI began trading at (dollar)48.40 per barrel and ended the year at (dollar)74.21.

The benchmark reached its highest price of (dollar)85.41 per barrel in October.

Oil prices began the year with a surprise decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC(plus), in response to low demand concerns and the imposition of various mitigation measures in many big economies.

The OPEC group announced that Saudi Arabia would voluntarily reduce its output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, while Russia and Kazakhstan would increase their output by 75,000 bpd and the rest of the group would maintain output.

Oil prices began the year at 11-month highs, with Brent reaching (dollar)55.99 and WTI reaching (dollar)52.24 on January 1.

The inauguration of Joe Biden as president on January 20 marked a watershed moment in US politics.

Biden promised during his election campaign that if Iran returned to “strict compliance,” the US would rejoin and expand the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

After OPEC(plus) agreed to full compliance with the group’s production cuts on February 4, Brent oil prices rose to their highest level since February 2020, trading at over (dollar)59 a barrel.

The slow pace of vaccine campaigns, as well as other concerns, had an adverse effect on prices.

