Oil gone for a good weekend with deconfinement

WTI climbed 2.25% to $ 24.08 a barrel, after rising about 20% this week. Brent took 1.66% to 29.95 dollars.

Oil was up in Asian markets on Friday due to signs of a return in demand accompanied by containment easing imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The “light sweet crude” (WTI), the American benchmark for crude oil, rose 2.25% to 24.08 dollars per barrel, after increasing by around 20% this week.

A barrel of Brent North Sea, benchmark on the international market, took 1.66% to 29.95 dollars. It had registered an increase of more than 10% in the week.

Oil prices experienced a historic drop in April due to the collapse in demand and the glut of supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its main partners, united within OPEC +, agreed on April 12 on a reduction in their production of 9.7 million barrels per day (mbd) in two month, an exceptional measure that came into effect on May 1.

The reduction will then be gradually relaxed: it will be 7.7 mbd from July to December and then 5.8 mbd from next January to April 2022.

“People are driving back to work or just out of the house, which is great for fuel demand,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

“But to make this increase last, it will take more than people who go around their neighborhood: the engines of industry in large regions will have to restart with all their cylinders and that the planes will take off again,” he said. -he adds.