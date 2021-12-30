Oil has risen slightly as a result of a larger-than-expected inventory drop.

Oil is slightly higher due to a larger-than-expected inventory drop.

As countries face new records in daily infections, concerns about the omicron variant remain.

Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday as US crude stocks fell more than expected, falling for the fifth week in a row, but the omicron variant is expected to continue to depress market sentiment in the coming year.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at (dollar)79.24 per barrel at 0635GMT, up 0.03 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)79.21.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at (dollar)76.62 per barrel at the same time, up 0.07 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)76.56 per barrel.

Investors were relieved by the larger-than-expected drop in US crude oil inventories, which signaled a recovery in crude demand and put upward pressure on prices.

Inventories of commercial crude oil in the United States fell by 0.8 percent in the week ending December.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the number is 24.

Inventories dropped by 3.6 million barrels to 420 million barrels, beating market expectations of a 3.2 million-barrel drop.

During the same time period, gasoline inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 222.7 million barrels.

However, due to the rapid spread of omicron around the world, which has created negative market sentiment on global economies and oil demand as more countries consider imposing restrictions, the upward trend in prices has been curtailed.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom reported 183,037 COVID-19 cases, a new daily high.

The fast-moving omicron variant of COVID-19 is also triggering a “tsunami of cases,” leaving health systems near collapse, exhausting health workers, and disrupting the goal of ending the pandemic’s acute phase in 2022, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Germany’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach, also warned that in the coming weeks, there will be a significant increase in coronavirus infections.

“The actual number of new cases per day is likely to be two to three times higher than what was reported during the holiday season.”

In addition, the number of omicron infections is rising dramatically.

“This is concerning to us,” he said at a press conference in Berlin.

Investors are keeping an eye on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, also known as OPEC(plus), meeting on Jan.

The group will decide whether to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

